Good Samaritans help rescue woman trapped under her car in Lawrence

A group of neighbors helped rescue a woman who became trapped under her own vehicle Thursday in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Witnesses and residents described how they helped rescue the woman, saying she was handing out some flowers on Bennington Street around 1 p.m. Thursday and got out of her car while it was still moving.

“I heard the sound and the lady screamed. I immediately ran back and when I saw her lying on the ground. I started calling 911 and came here to call my husband,” said Lidenny Deogracia, who witnessed the incident.

A father and his son also immediately went out to help the victim.

“There is a woman who has one leg under the car, and she is crying, crying, 'Help me, help me,'" said Anthony Burgos, who helped lift the vehicle.

Neighbors captured the incident on video.

“And immediately I grabbed and started to lift the car, and then more people joined me,” Burgos said.

“When I looked over there, I saw a crowd of people lifting a car,” said a woman who works at a business on Bennington Street and witnessed the incident. “She got out of the car and the car went off on its own and she kind of fell, then she got stuck on the tire and that looked painful... I left the business and I went over there and I saw that there was a lady on the floor, an older lady, and that she was under the car.”

Eventually, the authorities arrived and the woman was taken to an area hospital. Her name and the extent of her injuries was not immediately known.