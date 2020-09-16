Gordon Hayward Injury: Celtics Star Upgraded to Doubtful for Game 2 Vs. Heat

Gordon Hayward injury: C's star upgraded to doubtful for Game 2 vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are trailing in their Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Miami Heat after Tuesday night's Game 1 loss in overtime, but help could be on the way before the series ends.

C's forward Gordon Hayward was upgraded to doubtful for Thursday night's Game 2 in the NBA bubble.

Here's the full Wednesday injury report from the team:

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 2 vs @MiamiHEAT:



Javonte Green (right knee surgery) - DOUBTFUL

Gordon Hayward (right ankle sprain) - DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 16, 2020

Hayward suffered a Grade III right ankle sprain late in the Celtics' Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs and has not played since. He was expected to be sidelined approximately four weeks.

This is the first time Hayward has not been listed as "out" on the injury report since he injured his ankle.

Getting the veteran forward back in the lineup would be a nice boost for the C's. Hayward, whether he's starting or coming off the bench, should be able to provide much-needed scoring. His ability to shoot 3-pointers and capitalize on mid-range shots is pretty valuable, and his playmaking as a primary ball-handler is important as well.

Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.