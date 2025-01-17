Man wanted in $60K-worth of thefts across multiple states spotted in NH

A man wanted in multiple retail thefts totaling more than $60,000-worth of electronics was spotted at a Walmart in Gorham, New Hampshire, on Thursday before fleeing police, setting off a chase.

Gorham police say Zaire Ruffin is believed to be a member of a larger crime syndicate. He was spotted at a local Walmart in Thursday around 5:45 p.m. Police say an officer briefly detained Ruffin, but he took off on foot and escaped by getting into the passenger side of a waiting car -- a white four-door Hyundai with Michigan plate ESR 3096.

The car was later found on Gorham Road, but sped away as officers approached. Police gave chase but stopped due to safety concerns when the car crossed into Randolph, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police picked up the pursuit when the car was spotted in Jefferson, New Hampshire, but again broke off for safety.

The vehicle was last seen driving into Vermont.

Police say Ruffin is suspected in thefts from other stores in Florida, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Anyone with information on Ruffin's whereabouts, or the identity of the driver, is asked to call police.