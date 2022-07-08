Local

Gorham

Man Wanted on Murder Charge in April Killings in NH Is Arrested in Mass.

Craig Keville was arrested in Arlington, Massachusetts, in the April 27 killings of Holly Banks and Keith Labelle, officials say

By Staff Reports

A man was arrested Friday on murder charges in the April killings of a woman and man in New Hampshire, officials said.

Craig Keville, 33, was arrested Friday in Arlington, Massachusetts, a day after an arrest warrant was issued in New Hampshire in the killings of Holly Banks, 28, and Keith Labelle, 42, April 27 in Gorham, New Hampshire, officials said.

Keville, who used to live in Berlin, New Hampshire, was arrested by a Massachusetts State Police fugitive apprehension team.

Banks and Labelle were found fatally shot in Banks' home on North Main Street, authorities have said. An autopsy determined they died of homicide by gunshot.

