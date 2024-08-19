Boston

Ex-NFL player, Boston College alum Gosder Cherilus accused of urinating on passenger during flight

Gosder Cherilus is expected to be arraigned on Monday in East Boston District Court. It is unclear if he has an attorney

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former NFL player and Boston College alum was arrested on an overnight flight from Boston Logan International Airport for allegedly urinating on another passenger.

The Delta flight, which was headed to Dublin, returned to Boston following a report of an unruly passenger, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police identified the passenger as 40-year-old Gosder Cherilus, of Wakefield.

After the plane landed, Cherilus was irate and uncooperative when asked to leave the plane, police said.

The 40-year-old Cherilus is facing charges of disorderly conduct and disturbing a flight crew.

The former Boston College standout football player spent eight years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being drafted by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2008 draft.

Cherilus is expected to be arraigned on Monday in East Boston District Court. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Delta for a statement.

More Massachusetts news

Cambridge 13 hours ago

Both drivers facing charges in Cambridge road rage shooting near boathouse

Aug 17

Mass. pharmacist blamed for deaths in US meningitis outbreak to plead no contest in MI case​

Woburn Aug 16

Woburn crash leaves driver dead, 2 passengers hurt

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us