Gourmet burger chain closes its only Boston-area location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A gourmet burger chain that got its start overseas has closed its sole Boston-area location.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Burgerim in Burlington is no longer in operation, with a sign out front saying that it has permanently closed. The dining spot first opened at Middlesex Marketplace in the early part of 2020, being part of a chain with roots in Israel though it is now headquartered in California.

The address for the now-closed location of Burgerim in Burlington was 90 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, MA, 01803. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.burgerim.com/

