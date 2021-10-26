Local

Charlie Baker

Gov. Baker Calls Reelection Choice ‘Very Complicated Issue'

If Baker opts to seek a third term next year, he will have to face former Rep. Geoff Diehl in a Republican primary

By Colin A. Young

Office of Governor Baker

Gov. Charlie Baker is not merely waiting to announce whether he will seek a third term in office next year, he said Tuesday, as he described the decision as "a very complicated issue ... for all kinds of reasons."

During a portion of a GBH Radio interview that got slightly testy Tuesday, co-host Jim Braude asked the governor what happened to his plan of taking the summer to talk about reelection with his family and announcing a decision at some point after Labor Day.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I do remember that," Baker said, "And we are post-Labor Day...and we'll make a decision soon."

When Braude asked Baker directly whether he has made a decision, the governor responded, "It's a very complicated issue, Jim, for all kinds of reasons." Baker then rejected Braude's assertion that "it sounds like you've made a decision and you just don't, you're not yet ready to announce it."

The number of candidates running for Massachusetts governor is growing, but Gov. Charlie Baker has not yet said if he will be one of them.

Braude, who has made a habit of asking Baker about reelection each time the governor appears on his show, then seemed to annoy the governor by asking why the decision is a complicated one.

"Are you serious?" Baker said before saying that some of the many considerations "are professional and some are personal."

"Let's put it this way: Anybody who makes a decision about something like this without thinking really hard about it isn't doing themselves, their families or the communities they want to serve any favors because you're signing up for something that is hugely important," Baker, who has made the decision to run for governor in 2010, 2014 and 2018, said. "And it comes with an enormous amount of opportunity, and at the same time, tremendous challenges, many of which you don't get to know about in advance."

Gov. Baker Reelection

Charlie Baker Oct 6

Here's What Gov. Baker Thinks About Potential Opponent Being Endorsed by Trump

Charlie Baker Jul 7

Gov. Baker Says He'll Make Decision ‘Soon' on Whether to Seek Third Term

If Baker opts to seek a third term next year, he will have to face former Rep. Geoff Diehl in a Republican primary and, if successful, would face whichever Democrat emerges from a field that so far includes Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, former Sen. Ben Downing and Harvard professor Danielle Allen.

Though Baker frequently bemoans the lack of civility in politics, especially at the national level, he responded last month to a question from WBZ's Jon Keller about whether he feels burnt out by the job by saying how excited he is to put American Rescue Plan Act money to use. During that interview, Baker even offered a brief sketch of what his third-term priorities could be.

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

Charlie BakerMassachusettsmassachusetts governorcharlie baker reelection
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us