Gov. Baker Ends Year with Less Than $1M in Campaign Account

By Associated Press

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker ended 2019 with just under $1 million in cash in his campaign account.

According to records filed with the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance, Baker had about $954,000 in his account as of Dec. 31. That's less than the $1.4 million he reported having in his account at the end of 2018.

Baker's second-in-command -- fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito -- is far outpacing him. The possible future GOP candidate for governor reported more than $1.7 million left in her campaign account.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey -- also considered a possible candidate for governor in the 2022 election -- reported having about $518,000 in cash in her account.

Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin reported having $320,000 in his account.

Two other statewide Democratic officeholders reported far less in available cash.

State Treasurer Deb Goldberg reported $178,000 in her campaign coffers as of the end of the year, ahead of the $62,000 reported by state Auditor Suzanne Bump.

None of the statewide candidates is up for re-election this year.

