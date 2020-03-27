Local

Gov. Baker Expresses Frustration With Federal Government Over Lack of Personal Protective Equipment

Officials say only 17% of the supply requests have been met

By Diane Cho

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was clear during Gov. Charlie Baker's press conference Thursday that his frustration with the federal government is mounting, as officials say so far only 17% of the supply requests have been fulfilled from the national stockpile of equipment.

The governor is asking for support from Washington, requesting a major disaster declaration to get more federal funding.

Hospitals are also fighting a shortage of staff on top of this.

Students at medical schools are being graduated early so those who qualify can start working soon.

Health officials say more than 20,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, compared to just 2,600 people two weeks ago.

Baker said there are now 21 labs across the commonwealth that are able to test samples for coronavirus.

