Gov. Baker, Salem Mayor to Announce Halloween Closures, Restrictions

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll are expected to detail new coronavirus restrictions for Halloween in the Witch City in a continued attempt to deter people from visiting.

Though many of Salem's traditional Halloween festivities have already been canceled this year, crowds are showing up in costume anyway. City officials have been urging people not to visit in October, a stark contrast to years past when Salem welcomed and even advertised Halloween festivities.

After adding new safety rules last week, Baker and Driscoll are expected to announce more stringent measures, including early business shutdowns, road closures and travel and parking restrictions at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Acting Chief of Police Dennis King, Salem Health Agent David Greenbaum, and Dr. David Roberts, president and CEO of North Shore Medical Center, will be at the briefing as well.

Salem is canceling events and encouraging people not to crowd the downtown area.

"This is not the year to come to Salem," Driscoll said at a Friday press conference. "We're working hard to cut down on visitors. That is not normally what we do in October, but this is no ordinary October."

Restrictions announced last week, effective through Oct. 29, include limited access and barriers along the Essex Street pedestrian mall. Businesses who had not yet put in place advance reservations and ticketing systems were also advised to do so.

Driscoll said Friday that the city would be announcing its plans for Halloween in the near future.

"It's typically a street party," she said. "This year it's on Saturday, there's a full moon, it's Daylight Saving. Obviously, before COVID we were expecting to have a banner day on Halloween. None of that can happen."

In years past, the city of Salem welcomed visitors around Halloween time and even advertised the freaky festivities. But during the pandemic, they're turning people away. City officials are urging people with plans to visit Salem in October to postpone their trip.

The city implemented coronavirus safety rules for visitors earlier this month, including reservation requirements, and beefed up its police presence to prevent crowds. The city also launched an online tool that shows the approximate crowd levels based on car counts and people at commuter rail stations.

Driscoll has held off on adopting relaxed coronavirus restrictions from the state. Shops, restaurants and attractions continue to operate at reduced capacity -- 25% indoors. And although state regulations allow 10 people per table at restaurants, Salem has kept the local limit to six.