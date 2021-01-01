Gov. Baker Signs New Health Care Law Expanding Telehealth, COVID-19 Testing Access

Increased insurance coverage for telehealth services, an expanded scope of practice for nurse practitioners and optometrists, and new disclosure requirements to protect consumers from surprise medical bills are among the main features of a health care bill Gov. Charlie Baker signed on Friday.

The Baker administration said the law will supplement measures included in the new state budget that require Massachusetts insurers to use a standard credentialing form, and prohibit additional costs for same-day billing for multiple primary care and behavioral health visits.