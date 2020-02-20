Gov. Baker to Address Hands -Free Driving Law Today

Hey Siri, when does the hands-free law go into effect in Massachusetts?

The answer to that is this Sunday, and Gov. Charlie Baker will be at the Newton police headquarters with mayor Ruthanne Fuller to talk about the newest driving safety law this morning.

Baker will address the media about the law at 10:30 a.m. After, police will conduct a demonstration to make sure that motorists are aware of how the law will be enforced, according to a news release.

Headquarters is located at 1321 Washington Street in Newton.