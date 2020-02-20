Local
hands-free driving law

Gov. Baker to Address Hands -Free Driving Law Today

By Josh Sullivan

By Josh Sullivan

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

Hey Siri, when does the hands-free law go into effect in Massachusetts?

The answer to that is this Sunday, and Gov. Charlie Baker will be at the Newton police headquarters with mayor Ruthanne Fuller to talk about the newest driving safety law this morning.

Baker will address the media about the law at 10:30 a.m. After, police will conduct a demonstration to make sure that motorists are aware of how the law will be enforced, according to a news release.

Local

Massachusetts 55 mins ago

Fire at Car Dealership in Lynnfield Expected to Cause Traffic Delays

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Stoughton, Mass. Bank Robbed by Masked Man

Headquarters is located at 1321 Washington Street in Newton.

This article tagged under:

hands-free driving law
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us