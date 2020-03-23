Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was scheduled to hold a press conference Monday, a day after health officials announced three additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, bringing the state's total to five.

Officials said Sunday that three men had died from COVID-19 related illnesses, bringing the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in the state to five.

The men, two in their 70s from Hampden and Berkshire counties, and one in his 90s from Suffolk County, had all been hospitalized, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The Berkshire County man who died was reported to have an underlying health condition, but officials said all three men were in an age group that is more likely to experience severe disease from COVID-19 regardless of prior health status.

With the 121 new COVID-19 cases announced Sunday, there are now 646 cases statewide.

For most people, health officials say the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, however, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

While daycare facilities have closed across the state, one Dedham daycare operator wants to help those who are helping others.

For the first time since officials began releasing the coronavirus numbers daily, the cases were broken down by age group, as well. Sunday's figures show the majority of cases are actually in people ages 40-49, with 134 cases for that demographic. This is followed by 119 cases in people ages 50-59; 112 cases in people ages 30-39; and 93 cases in people ages 20-29. There are 87 cases in people ages 60-69, and there are 83 cases in people over the age of 70. Massachusetts also reports 18 cases in people under the age of 19.

The majority of the confirmed cases in the Bay State continue to be in Middlesex County with 199 people affected, according to the latest numbers by the health department. Suffolk County now has 126 cases while Norfolk County has 75. There are 60 cases in Essex County.

The number of patients hospitalized continues to grow, as well, with health officials saying Sunday that at least 71 people have required hospitalization, 10 more than figures showed Saturday.

A Massachusetts couple took an international cruise to South America expecting to tour 10 ports around the world, but instead they've been quarantined to their tiny cabin as their Silver Shadow cruise ship stays docked in Brazil after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19. Joy Murphy says her parents, Jim and Carolyn, will be on a plane to Texas soon, one leg of a long trip home.

Gov. Charlie Baker reiterated Sunday that he expects to see the number of cases go up as testing continues to expand. More than 6,000 Bay State residents had been tested as of 4 p.m. Sunday for the virus by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs, officials said.

The three deaths announced Sunday followed a weekend during which the commonwealth's first two COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed in a man in his 80s from Suffolk County and a woman in her 50s from Middlesex County. Health officials have said both had pre-existing health conditions, predisposing them to more severe disease.

Health officials say COVID-19 activity is increasing in Massachusetts. At this time, if people are only mildly symptomatic, health officials say they should speak to their healthcare provider about whether they need to be assessed in person. If not, they should stay at home while they are sick.

Asymptomatic family members should practice social distancing and immediately self-isolate if they develop symptoms, according to health officials.

The public continues to be asked to avoid crowds, stay six feet away from others, not shake hands or hug, and call/Facetime or online chat with friends and loved ones rather than meet face to face.