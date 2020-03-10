Gov. Baker to Brief Public on Coronavirus Response

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was set to brief residents about the state's response to the novel coronavirus amid and increase of presumed cases.

Baker was expected to be joined by health officials at press conference at 2 p.m.

As of Monday, the state had reported 41 presumed and confirmed cases of COVID-19. That figure rose from 28 a day earlier.

Thirty-two of those cases are associated with a conference held by the biotech company Biogen from Feb. 24 to 27 at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston's Seaport District.

Five of the cases are in Berkshire County, 15 in Middlesex, 10 each in Norfolk and Suffolk and one in Worcester. Four of the patients were hospitalized, while 37 were not, police said.

The governor cut short his family’s vacation in Utah when he flew home Monday, according to the Boston Globe.

Officials say the risk level of contracting the virus remains low.