Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus and Food Security

Gov. Charlie Baker is set to provide an update on coronavirus and food security in Massachusetts on Thursday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. after touring the Greater Boston Food Bank's main facility in Boston.

The primary metrics guiding the state's cautious emergence from a government-induced slowdown showed improvement Wednesday, and data released by the Department of Public Health showed that COVID-19 recoveries are outpacing new infections.

Of the 100,158 people in Massachusetts whose COVID-19 diagnosis was confirmed with a molecular test, 84,621 of them -- or 84.5 percent -- have recovered from the potentially fatal respiratory disease, DPH said Wednesday. There are 8,237 confirmed and active cases in the state now, compared to 12,844 active cases a week ago.

Over the last week, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts increased by 2,194, but the number of active cases dropped by 4,607, DPH reported. Still, the coronavirus has infected 104,156 people since Feb. 1 and has killed 7,454 people here since March 20.

While Massachusetts' coronavirus case numbers are trending down and businesses are reopening in Phase 3, Gov. Charlie Baker is still telling residents to be cautious.

Gov. Charlie Baker took Wednesday off from public events and did not hold a press conference to update the status of the state's fight against COVID-19 or to provide a sense of how Phase Two of the state's reopening, which began Monday, has been going.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh held his own press conference Wednesday and said the city is focused on making COVID-19 testing available on a "broad and equitable basis."

A testing site in Roxbury was made available Wednesday to residents, even if they were not showing symptoms of COVID-19. The city said residents who "recently participated in large gatherings are strongly encouraged to get tested to limit the further spread of COVID-19."

State House News Service contributed to this report.