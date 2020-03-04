Gov. Charlie Baker will address the public's growing coronavirus concerns Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.

The scare of the virus has already caused Seafood Expo North America to postpone its convention in Boston. There are now more than 125 confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with some new reports in New England.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Marylou Sudders of Health and Human Services and Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel will be on hand to meet with officials and "discuss the preparedness planning."

They'll be joined by MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, Massport CEO Lisa Wieland and local health and hospital officials.

Tuesday, a Massachusetts woman tested positive for the illness after returning from a school trip to Italy, in which two Rhode Island residents have already tested positive for the illness.

The first novel coronavirus case in the state was confirmed on Feb. 1, when a UMass Boston student returning from Wuhaun tested positive.