Mass. Gov. Baker to Decide on Reopening Golf Courses Thursday: Source

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to make an announcement Thursday allowing golf courses to reopen, a source tells NBC10 Boston and NECN.

Courses in Massachusetts have been closed since mid-March, when they were deemed non-essential businesses, but they could be allowed to open as early as this weekend, the source said.

Sources say a decision from the governor could come as early as Thursday morning.

Golfing has resumed in at least 47 states, according to the Boston Globe, with social distancing measures in place.

Industry leaders have been lobbying the governor and his task force to let clubs to reopen before May 18, when the state's closure of non-essential businesses is set to expire. Many clubs have said they won’t survive if they don’t reopen soon, and some have even threatened to defy the governor’s order.

In the meantime, a number of different precautions are planned to keep staff and players safe for when golf does return.

A golf club closed since March is filing for bankruptcy, affecting people who scheduled events their, including a couple that had planned to get married there.

”We’re going to space tee-time intervals to a manageable time to allow groupings to be spaced accordingly on the golf course," Massachusetts Golf Association CEO Jesse Menachem said. He added courses would work to reduce objects on the course that could be touched by multiple people.

"And then as I mentioned to eliminate touch points. To pull anything that can be touched during a given round.”