Gov. Healey expected to sign order banning single-use plastic bottles for state agencies

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is set to sign an executive order on Thursday banning state agencies from purchasing single-use plastic bottles.

Healey calls the ban "groundbreaking."

Climate change experts agree, citing the fact that various bottle bans have been considered by the state legislature for years, and have never been passed.

The governor made the announcement of her intention to sign the executive order for the bottle ban Monday at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York.

Later this week, Gov. Maura Healey will sign an executive order that will prohibit state agencies from buying single-use plastic bottles effective immediately, a step that she said Massachusetts will be the first state in the nation to take and one that the Legislature has repeatedly declined to take over the last decade.

“We know that plastic waste, plastic productions are among the leading threat to our oceans, our climate, environmental justice," Healey said on Monday. "In government we have an obligation, we also have an opportunity, to not only stop contributing to this damage, but chart a better path forward.”

Healey said it will go into effect immediately.

“By doing this in a very visible, international conference and audience, Maura Healey is signaling to the legislature that we really need to do a lot more on this," Professor Joan Fitzgerald of Northeastern University said.

The governor is expected to sign the executive order at 1 p.m. Thursday.