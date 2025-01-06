Gov. Healey orders inspection of all state shelters after arrest of man with AR-15, drugs at Revere site

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has ordered an inspection of all state-run emergency shelters following an incident last month where a man was arrested after an AR-15 rifle and $1 million in drugs were found in a search of a Revere hotel that serves as a shelter site.

“It’s outrageous that this individual took advantage of our shelter system to engage in criminal activity. Our administration has been in touch with both local law enforcement and federal immigration officials regarding this case," Healey said in a statement Monday. "This further underscores our broken federal immigration system and the urgent need for Congress and the White House to act on a border security bill to prevent criminals from entering our communities. The people of Massachusetts should not continue to have to deal with the impacts of federal inaction."

The governor said she has ordered an inspection of all shelter units, beginning with the Revere site, and a full review of the state's intake processes to determine if any additional steps are needed to prevent criminal activity in shelters.

Leonardo Sanchez, 28, was arrested Dec. 27 after a search warrant was served at the Quality Inn on Morris Street. An semi-automatic rifle, ammunition and about 5 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl were seized, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

According to authorities, on Friday, Dec. 27, Revere police began an investigation inside the hotel room, discovering the weapons and drugs, as well as three high-capacity rifle magazines, one of which was loaded with .556 ammunition.

Sanchez appeared in court last week on 10 gun and drug charges. A judge ordered him held without bail for at least 120 days after he was determined to be dangerous. Federal authorities said he had entered the country illegally.

State Rep. Jessica Ann Giannino, a Democrat representing the 16th Suffolk District, said last week that the arrest showed more needs to be done to handle the influx of migrants.

"It’s clear that the federal immigration crisis is contributing to significant safety risks in our communities. Local and state authorities can only do so much — it’s time for federal officials to take responsibility and address this issue before more lives are put in danger," she said in a statement.