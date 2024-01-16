Gov. Healey announces initiatives to make early education, child care more affordable

Gov. Maura Healey announced on Tuesday that she's making education and child care more affordable in Massachusetts.

She is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. at the Mystic Valley YMCA in Malden. She will be joined by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler, Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones, Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao, Early Education and Care Commissioner Amy Kershaw and Malden Mayor Gary Christenson. They are expected to tour classrooms before the press conference.

No further details about the announcement have been released.