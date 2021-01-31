Gov. Lamont May Lift Some COVID-19 Restrictions in Conn. This Week

Right now, the coronavirus positivity rate and hospitalizations are down in Connecticut. Both metrics are standing at their lowest rates in months and Governor Ned Lamont says the state could be lifting some restrictions this week.

For the first time in months, both the positivity rate and the number of hospitalizations have dipped, which may mean looser restrictions for restaurants and places of worship.

Lately, places of worship have had to cut down on their capacity limits.

That also goes for many restaurants, who in addition to capacity rollbacks, have had to shut down by 10:00 p.m. each night.

Restaurants are pivoting their business models to be able to survive during the pandemic.

Future reopening decisions will depend on how many people are able to get the vaccine, according to Lamont.

"Much safer to go to church once you've been vaccinated, go to a house of worship once you've been vaccinated. So, err on the side of caution but these are some changes we're going to make given the nature of the changes you've seen,” Lamont said.

The state is expected to receive an additional 16% of vaccine doses and will focus on getting shots for those 75 years old and older.

As the coronavirus mutates and new variants emerge, the next few weeks will be crucial for Connecticut and the country as a whole, officials from Trinity Health of New England said Friday morning.

Eight cases of the more easily transmissible COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, known as the UK variant, have been found in Connecticut.