Gov. McKee Extends Rhode Island's Pandemic State of Emergency

Gov. Daniel McKee has signed an executive order that extends Rhode Island's state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic until next month.

The order signed Thursday, when the previous order was set to expire, extends the state of emergency until July 9, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reported.

It first went into effect March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and was signed by former Gov. Gina Raimondo.

As more state residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the number of new confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to decrease.

Neighboring Massachusetts' state of emergency is scheduled to end Tuesday.