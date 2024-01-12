Gov. Mills declares state of emergency for coastal Maine counties impacted by flooding

Maine Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of emergency Thursday for coastal counties impacted by this week's severe flooding.

The eight counties – Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo, Washington and York – were significantly impacted by flooding and infrastructure damage caused by the severe rain, wind, and snow storm that battered the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday. She said the state stands ready to assist other counties impacted by the storm as well.

“Significant rain, wind, and flooding have once again ravaged our state – this time our small communities up and down the coast. The damage we are seeing is devastating, from working waterfronts, to small businesses, to public roadways and more,” Mills said in a statement.

“We will continue to work closely with local officials to assess and repair damage as quickly as possible and to seek any and all available Federal support. I urge Maine people – especially those along our working waterfronts – to report their damage,” she added. “My Administration will use this information and other estimates collected by MEMA to request a Disaster Declaration from President Biden as soon as possible, which, if granted will help unlock important Federal funding to support our recovery.”

Earlier today, I declared a State of Emergency for eight Maine counties significantly impacted by flooding and infrastructure damage caused by the severe rain, wind, and snow storm that battered the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/sc9PzFimUr — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) January 11, 2024

Mills is planning to visit New Harbor in Bristol on Friday afternoon to survey storm damage caused by this week's storm. Flooding there destroyed several homes, buildings and docks.

The state of civil emergency declared Thursday mobilizes all state resources to assist and support response and recovery efforts and prepare for the significant rain and wind event expected to hit the state on Friday into Saturday. It also strengthens Maine's ability to seek federal assistance through a federal disaster declaration.

“MEMA and its partners will continue to monitor the impacts of this storm and make preparations for Saturday’s weather event. I strongly urge Maine people to follow the direction of local emergency officials to protect themselves and their property to the greatest extent possible,” Mills said. “Remember, it is never safe to walk through flowing water, drive through flooded areas, or drive around road barriers.”

MEMA and the Department of Marine Resources are urging individuals of private industry and privately owned commercial infrastructure who sustained property damage from the Jan. 10 storm, including wharfs, floats, vessels, etc. to document and report that damage by filling out the Business and Agriculture Initial Damage Assessment Survey. Submission of damage information will help the State of Maine best understand the extent of the storm damage.

Individuals who sustained damages to their primary residence are encouraged to report their damages to 211 Maine or report that damage by filling out the Individuals & Households Initial Damage Assessment Survey.

Mills also launched an online “Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub” that aggregates information, resources, and assistance for Maine people impacted by flooding and damages. That information is available at: https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/flood.