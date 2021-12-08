Local

Maine

Gov. Mills to Announce Actions to Address Rise in COVID Hospitalizations in Maine

She is set to speak at 2 p.m. Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

Gov. Janet Mills speaks during a new conference on the novel coronavirus, March 12, 2020, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Gov. Janet Mills is scheduled to announce steps Maine is taking to alleviate capacity constraints at hospitals amid a sustained surge of COVID-19.

She is set to speak at 2 p.m. Wednesday along with state health officials.

As of Wednesday, 379 people in Maine were hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a record high for the state. Of those, 117 were in critical care and 60 were on ventilators. There were only 42 available critical care beds across the state — 31 adult beds and 11 youth beds.

The Maine CDC reported eight additional deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 1,356.

The Maine CDC reported 1,275 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

As millions of New Englanders prepare to travel for Thanksgiving, states are experiencing a surge of COVID cases and hospitalizations — Maine hit all-time highs for both this week.

Of the 125,373 COVID-19 cases that have been reported throughout the pandemic, 89,593 have been confirmed and 35,780 have been probable.

"Things are bad," said Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine's Center for Disease Control director, during a news briefing before Thanksgiving, when cases were significantly lower.

State health officials have continued to urge residents to get vaccinated as a means of stemming the spike in cases.

