Gov. Raimondo to Announce New COVID Guidance for RI

Gov. Gina Raimondo will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to announce new public health guidance aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

She is expected to speak at 1 p.m. from Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence.

When she last spoke on Wednesday, Raimondo said Rhode Island could pump the brakes on the state’s economic recovery plan if the current surge in coronavirus cases continues.

“We’re continuing to trend in the wrong direction,” she said.

The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 351 new confirmed coronavirus cases and four more virus-related deaths. The state has now had more than 32,300 cases and 1,195 fatalities according to the state. The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island has risen over the past two weeks from more than 198 on Oct. 14 to 403 on Wednesday.

“We’re nearing our own metrics to move back to Phase 2,” Raimondo said Wednesday. “On the trajectory we are on, that could happen in a week or two.”

Without getting specific, Raimondo said she would announce new restrictions to put a stop to the current surge on Friday, but hinted it could include stricter limits on social gatherings.

If the current trends continue, hospitals could get overwhelmed within four to five weeks and the state would have to open field hospitals, she said.

The jump in cases is being driven by people attending smaller, casual gatherings with family and friends where they let their guard down and stop wearing face coverings.

“The truth of the matter is we’re all starting to spend time with too many people,” she said.

People should reduce their social network and stop attending post-church coffee hours, stop hanging out with coworkers after work, and stop inviting friends over for dinner.