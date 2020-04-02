Local
coronavirus

RI Gov. Raimondo to Answer Children’s Questions in Press Conference

By Young-Jin Kim

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was expected to hold a press conference Thursday in which she answered questions from children about the coronavirus outbreak that has closed schools and prompted a stay-at-home order.

According to the Boston Globe, children from across the state had sent in some 14,000 questions to the governor, who was expected to answer them at 1 p.m.

Raimondo said Monday the state would continue to close schools and implement distance learning for at least another month amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Local

Maine 2 hours ago

In Maine, Coronavirus Cases Increase to 376

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Mayor Walsh to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Boston

Raimondo said schools would be required to provide distance learning to students until at least April 30, adding the hard work of educators, students and parents had made the system an early success.

Raimondo said she would reassess later whether to extend distance learning beyond April 30.

As of Wednesday, the state had reported 566 cases of the coronavirus, including 10 fatal cases.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusRhode Islandcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus in new englandGina Raimondo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us