Gov. Raimondo to Discuss Spike in Coronavirus in RI

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will hold her weekly coronavirus briefing on Thursday afternoon amid a spike in cases in the state.

She is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

Raimondo will be joined by emergency room doctors and will provide an update from the vaccine subcommittee, according to WJAR. She is also expected to discuss the Thanksgiving holiday, which is two weeks away.

The state reported 936 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional seven deaths. There have now been 1,250 confirmed deaths and 40,764 cases, according to the Rhode Island Department of Public Health.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, stands at 4.7%, according to Thursday's report.

Gov. Gina Raimondo on Thursday announced a series of new COVID-19 restrictions beginning Sunday as well as a stay-at-home advisory.

Health officials reported that more than 230 people had been admitted to Rhode Island hospitals to be treated for the virus since Sunday, compared to 163 new hospitalizations reported the week before.

State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Rhode Island the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test encounters using data from The COVID Tracking Project.