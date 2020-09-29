Local

coronavirus

Gov. Scott to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Vermont

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

By Staff and wire reports

Getty Images

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus in the state on Tuesday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

coronavirus 43 mins ago

Gov. Baker to Speak Amid Uptick in Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations in Mass.

Boston 58 mins ago

Black Leaders Call for Better COVID-19 Response in Boston

On Monday, the Vermont Department of Health reported three new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. The statewide total since the pandemic began is now approaching 1,750.

The new cases were reported in Chittenden, Franklin and Washington counties.

The number of fatalities remains at 58 where it has been for about two months.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19VermontPhil Scottcoronavirus in vermont
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us