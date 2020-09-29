Gov. Scott to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Vermont

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus in the state on Tuesday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

On Monday, the Vermont Department of Health reported three new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. The statewide total since the pandemic began is now approaching 1,750.

The new cases were reported in Chittenden, Franklin and Washington counties.

The number of fatalities remains at 58 where it has been for about two months.