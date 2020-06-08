Gov. Set to Speak as Indoor Dining Resumes in Vt.

Gov. Phil Scott is expected to speak Monday morning as indoor dining resumes in Vermont following the coronavirus shutdowns.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars is set to resume Monday. The establishments will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity, parties must remain at least six feet apart and reservations will be required

“I know we still have a very long way to go to help our restaurants get back on their feet,” Scott said Friday. “I know they can’t make it on 25% capacity, but we’ve got to start somewhere.”

The state will also begin allowing visitors from New York and the other New England states to visit Vermont without quarantining for two weeks if they come from any of 55 counties in the region that have virus infection rates of less than 400 per million residents.

The new rules will also allow Vermonters to travel to those areas and return without having to quarantine.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday a plan to once again allow visitors from out of state with restrictions.

The state is also increasing the lodging capacity to 50%, including campgrounds.

The state's continued reopening comes even as Vermont health officials announced a new cluster of cases in the city of Winooski last week. Thirty-four cases have been confirmed, and more are expected as testing continues.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Friday that 93 lab tests remain pending and additional tests are being conducted.

Winooski, with a population of about 7,300 in 1.4 square miles, is considered one of Vermont’s most diverse and densely populated communities. So far, officials said the cases are confined to one social network of families.