Gov. Sununu to Give Update on COVID-19 in New Hampshire

Gov. Chris Sununu is set to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in New Hampshire Thursday afternoon.

The news conference will be held in Concord about 3 p.m. and livestreamed above.

At his last news briefing a week ago, Sununu announced that New Hampshire was flexing some of its coronavirus restrictions, including allowing retail stores to once again operate at full capacity and no longer requiring quarantine for travelers arriving in the state.

Domestic travelers are still recommended to quarantine upon arriving in New Hampshire, but it's not required.

Other restrictions that were modified were those for barber shops and salons (walk-ins and waiting rooms are now allowed), restaurants and bars (small bands and bar games are now allowed) and camps.

The mask mandate, however, was not lifted, Sununu said: "It has proven to be effective. Masks work."

Since he spoke, New Hampshire's new vaccine appointment registration system, called the Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface (VINI), debuted and started taking arranging vaccinations.

New Hampshire is now in Phase 2a of its vaccine rollout, with teachers, school workers and child care providers being vaccinated through regional public health networks working in partnership with school officials as well as state-run.

People in Phase 2b, New Hampshire residents aged 50 to 64, can start registering for appointments on March 22. Appointments for that group will begin March 25.