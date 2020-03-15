Local
coronavirus

Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus in New Hampshire

Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a news conference with his top education and health officials to provide an update on the state's efforts in containing the coronavirus outbreak

By Nathalie Sczublewski

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus preparedness. Sununu said he'll speak at 1 p.m. Sunday; the speech will be livestreamed here.

Joining Sununu will be Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette. Sununu and his office haven't said what they'll be announcing at the news conference.

New Hampshire’s total number of coronavirus cases rose to seven as of Friday, when Sununu declared a state of emergency over the spread of the virus. Health officials said the latest case involves a Rockingham County woman who visited a Division of Motor Vehicles office. 

She notified her health care provider after she developed systems, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said.

The state is investigating to identify people who had close contact with the woman before she began self-isolating.

Nearly 200 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, around New England, though that number is expected to rise in the coming weeks.

Supermarkets across New England and the U.S. are seeking to restock and fulfill online orders as essential items like toilet paper and canned goods fly off the shelves.

