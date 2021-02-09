Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on COVID-19 in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to provide an update on New Hampshire's coronavirus response on Tuesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Concord.

When he last spoke on Thursday, Sununu apologized to residents who have struggled with scheduling coronavirus vaccinations and promised a smoother process going forward.

“We tried it the federal way, that’s not working. This is New Hampshire, we’re going to jump right on top of it and find a better solution for our citizens,” he said. “We do apologize. We own that very aggressively, but we’re also going to do everything we can to own the solution.”

New Hampshire has been relying on the federal government’s vaccine scheduling system, in part because unlike other states, it is still setting up a statewide vaccine registry.

But that system proved problematic, with between 10,000 and 20,000 people unable to schedule their second doses anywhere close to the recommended time frame, Sununu said. Another 3,000 people had their appointments cancelled because the system accidentally let them sign up for federal and employer clinics for which they weren’t eligible, said Perry Plummer, who has been coordinating the vaccine process.

People in New Hampshire are having a tough time getting a second coronavirus vaccine appointment, leading Gov. Chris Sununu to announce changes.

The state added thousands of new second-dose appointment slots last week, and all those whose second appointments were pushed beyond the recommended dates are able to reschedule.

Starting Sunday, those who are getting their first shots were given the time and date for their second shots on the spot.

“The citizens of New Hampshire should not be asked to come back into this very difficult system to reschedule,” Sununu said. “So we’re going to take care of that for you, we’re going to be right on top of it.”

In the coming weeks, the state will be transitioning to its own scheduling system for the next phase. Currently, the vaccine is available to those age 65 and older, those with multiple medical conditions, corrections workers and those living and working in facilities for disabled residents. The next phase will include teachers and daycare staff, and could start as early as April, Sununu has said.