Gov. to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Vt.

Gov. Phil Scott is expected to provide an update on coronavirus in Vermont on Tuesday morning.

He is expected to speak at 11 a.m.

Vermont retail businesses were allowed to expand capacity from 25% to 50% over the weekend at the same time that Vermont’s statewide mask mandate went into effect.

“The fact is we’ll continue to fight back against this virus until a vaccine has been developed and distributed, which is in all reality several months away,” Scott said at his last press conference on Friday. “So it’s up to us to protect the gains we’ve made and take steps forward when it makes sense to do so. If we all do our part to suppress this virus we can get our kids back to school and keep our businesses open.”

The mask mandate requires people to wear facial coverings in public spaces, including in stores, but stores won’t be required to enforce the mandate, Scott said. All public and private businesses must display signs saying masks are required for anyone over age 2. There are a number of exemptions, including people who are eating or drinking, engaged in strenuous exercise or those who have a medical exemption.

Schools in the state are working on plans to reopen under three possible models: full remote learning, full in-class learning and a hybrid of the two.

Meanwhile, Vermont officials are keeping a close eye on surges in other parts of the country and a rise in cases in the Northeast.

Although the case growth in the Northeast is slight compared with other parts of the country, the region has seen four weeks of case growth, with new cases about 25% higher this week than they were at the end of June, he said.

Vermont reported one new case of the coronavirus in Chittenden County on Monday for a total of 1,427 cases statewide to date. The total number of deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, remained at 57. One person was hospitalized with the illness and 13 people were hospitalized and under investigation, according to the Vermont Department of Health.