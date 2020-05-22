Gov. to Provide Update on Maine’s Reopening Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Gov. Janet Mills is set to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response and the reopening of the economy on Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Mills is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

Mills said Thursday the state has received $52.7 million in federal money for its coronavirus response. Her office said in a statement that Maine “will use this funding to enhance its ability to prevent, detect, and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Maine by expanding lab capacity and testing sites across Maine in the coming weeks and months.”

Her administration also recently released guidelines for the reopening of day camps and summer recreation programs. They include promoting hygiene practices and taking special precautions to protect members of high-risk groups. The camps and programs can reopen starting June 1.

Maine officials reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The total is now 1,877. Seventy-three people have died. No new deaths were reported Thursday.

