Governor Lamont to Give COVID-19 Briefing at 4 P.M.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing this afternoon to give updates on the state’s coronavirus response efforts.

Lamont will speak at 4 p.m. during a videoconference.

On Wednesday, the state ended a facemask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the state Department of Health issued new guidance, for those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The new guidelines are in response to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and data surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines showing that people who are vaccinated are less likely to experience serious symptoms, and are less likely to become infected or transmit the virus, even if exposed.

On Wednesday, the COVID-19 positivity rate for Connecticut was 1.19 percent.