Local

Governor Lamont to Give COVID-19 Briefing at 4 P.M.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing this afternoon to give updates on the state’s coronavirus response efforts.

Lamont will speak at 4 p.m. during a videoconference.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Wednesday, the state ended a facemask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the state Department of Health issued new guidance, for those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The new guidelines are in response to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and data surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines showing that people who are vaccinated are less likely to experience serious symptoms, and are less likely to become infected or transmit the virus, even if exposed.

CT Department of Public Health Releases New COVID-19 Guidance

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

Israel 1 hour ago

Are We Closer to a Ceasefire in Gaza?

COVID-19 vaccine 3 hours ago

You Could Get Free Ice Cream With Your COVID Vaccine

Singer 3 hours ago

This 9-Year-Old Whitney Houston Fan Absolutely Bodies the National Anthem

On Wednesday, the COVID-19 positivity rate for Connecticut was 1.19 percent.

CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 1.19%; Hospitalizations Continue To Drop
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us