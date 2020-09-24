Local

Governor Lamont to Give Update on COVID-19 in CT at 4 PM

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing at 4 p.m. Thursday to provide updates on the state’s coronavirus response efforts.

On Wednesday, Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate was up to 1.5 percent, with one new death and an increase in hospitalizations.

A positivity rate at or above 1% is something the governor described last week as a concerning trend.

Of 10,074 new tests reported Wednesday, 155 came back positive, bringing the state total to 56,315 cases since March.

One new death was reported, bringing the total to 4,497 coronavirus-related deaths in Connecticut.

