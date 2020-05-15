Local

Governor to Give COVID-19 Update at 10 A.M.

The state of Connecticut has had a total of 35,464 cases of COVID-19 and the number of people in the hospital on a given day has been declining, down 55 people yesterday from the day before.

The number of hospitalizations is a key figure that Gov. Ned Lamont has been watching as his administration prepares to begin Phase 1 of reopening the state, which is planned for next Wednesday, May 20.

Lamont will give an update at 10 a.m. today on the state’s response efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tom Moriarty, the executive vice president and chief policy officer of CVS Health will join the governor in the briefing.

The state is working to increase COVID-19 testing and several drive-up testing sites are opening at CVS pharmacies today.

