Governor: Vermont Is Ready to Respond to New Coronavirus

By Lisa Rathke

Gov. Phil Scott says it's only a matter of time before the new coronavirus reaches Vermont, and the state is ready to respond if it spreads.

The Vermont Health Department has been monitoring returning travelers who identified themselves to the state. It's also working to notify all Vermonters who went to a private party in White River Junction on Friday that was also attended by the first person in New Hampshire to test positive for the virus.

The Vermont Health Department is recommending that attendees monitor themselves for 14 days.

