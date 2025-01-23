Grafton man fatally struck by tractor trailer on Mass. Pike, officials say

A 36-year-old Grafton man is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday night.

The Mass. Department of Transportation initially reported a crash with serious injuries on Interstate 90 eastbound at mile marker 98, saying the two right lanes were closed and drivers should expect delays.

Mass. State Police say troopers first responded to multiple reports of a pedestrian struck on I-90 in Grafton shortly after 7 p.m. and found the victim dead once on scene.

The victim has since been identified as Jayson Bastarache, according to police, who said it was not immediately clear why he entered the roadway. Troopers did find a bicycle on a nearby side street and footprints leading to the highway.

"We offer our condolences to his family and loved ones," police said in a statement.

During the on-scene investigation, one lane was made available for travel from mile marker 96-98; all others were closed until about 11 p.m.

Troopers were assisted on scene by collision analysis and reconstruction, crime scene services, the office of the chief medical examiner, and detectives from the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.