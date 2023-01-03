Grammy-Winning Singer Brandi Carlile to Perform at Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Celebration

A six-time Grammy award winning artist is set to play Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll's inaugural celebration Thursday evening.

Brandi Carlile will be the headline performer of the event on Thursday night at TD Garden, the Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee announced Tuesday morning.

Carlile has released seven studio albums, and has collaborated with high profile artists like Joni Mitchell, Elton John and Tanya Tucker. She is also the founding member of The Highwomen, which is a supergroup formed in 2019 alongside Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey met publicly for the first time since November's election.

Gov.-elect Healey wrote in a news release that the topics explored in Carlile's music will fit the event well.

“I’ve been a fan of Brandi’s music for a long time, and it is so special that she will be a part of our inauguration,” Healey wrote in the announcement. “Brandi’s music spans genres and explores themes of women’s empowerment, LGBTQ+ history, and the joy of community. I can’t think of a more perfect musician to bring us together for this celebration.”

Carlile wrote that she is "thrilled" to honor Healey and Driscoll.

Massachusetts' Maura Healey became the first out lesbian to be elected U.S. governor, per NBC News projections.

“I’m thrilled to be honoring two barrier-breaking women in Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll this week,” Carlile said. “As forces across this country try to sow division and anger, it fills me with hope to see women like them lead us forward with positivity and empathy. Their victories were decades in the making, and we know there is more work ahead – but now is the time to pause and celebrate this historic moment.”

Other performers slated to appear include by Todd Angilly, Boston Arts Academy students, the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus, DJ Frenchy, Abilities Dance Company, Witch Pitch, OOMPA and SciTech.

Healey is the first woman to be elected Governor of Massachusetts, and made history as one of the first two openly gay women to be elected governor in the U.S.

The “Moving the Ball Forward” event will be held at TD Garden Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be accessed here.