Local

murder

Grand Jury Indicts Man Accused of Shooting Man Found Dead in Mass. Woods

Christopher Fuller was arrested in July and has been held without bail since, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office

By Asher Klein

Worcester News Tonight

A suspected killer of a man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton, Massachusetts, this March, has been charged with murder by a grand jury, prosecutors said.

Christopher Fuller had already been arrested on a murder charge in July. Wednesday's Worcester County grand jury indictment moves the case to Superior Court, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

Ernest Appiah's body was found March 5 off Asnebumskit Road. He'd been shot in the torso, prosecutors have said. Fuller was arrested months later, in July, and has been held without bail since, according to the district attorney's office.

Appiah, from Worcester, was killed by homicide, the state medical examiner's office ruled after his body was found by a resident about 25 feet into the woods from the road, prosecutors said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Fuller is due in court Jan. 5, prosecutors said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the new charge.

More on the Paxton death investigation

paxton Jul 12

Man Charged With Murder in March Killing of Man Found Shot in Mass. Woods

paxton Jul 12

Death of Man Found in Woods in Paxton Ruled a Homicide

This article tagged under:

murderMassachusettsWorcesterdeath investigation
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us