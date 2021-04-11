Grandmother Shot on Porch in Boston ID'd by Family Member

A grandmother shot and killed as she sat on her porch in Dorchester on Saturday has been identified by her daughter as 73-year-old Delores Brown.

Boston police have yet to confirm the victim's identity, and officials have not yet announced any arrests in the case.

"My mind is blank right now," said Shirley Brown, 48. "It just don’t seem real that she’s gone."

Brown says she was outside when her mother was shot before 6 p.m. on Olney Street, and at least seven children were surrounding the elderly woman at the time.

"How could you be so reckless and careless. (A lot of babies), a lot of kids," she said.

Police have said the woman was not the intended target.

Officials Saturday evening expressed outrage at the incident in the community.

"This is obviously a very disturbing day here in Dorchester," Boston Mayor Kim Janey said. "It's absurd that a grandmother can’t sit on her porch on a beautiful spring day without the worry of gunfire."

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Saturday that those responsible for the shooting will be held accountable.