Grandmother Sitting on Porch Is Killed in Dorchester Shooting, Police Say

The victim, who was not the intended target, was taken to the hospital, where she died, Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said

By Mike Manzoni and Nathalie Sczublewski

Mike Manzoni

A grandmother in her 70s was shot and killed while sitting outside her porch in Dorchester Saturday evening, according to Boston police.

The shooting happened on Olney Street shortly before 6 p.m. The victim, who was not the intended target, was taken to the hospital, where she died, Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said.

“This is obviously a very disturbing day here in Dorchester," said Boston Mayor Kim Janey. "It’s absurd that a grandmother can’t sit on her porch on a beautiful spring day without the worry of gunfire.”

There were other people near her when she was shot, according to Long. 

Police haven’t yet made any arrests. Suffolk County District Attorney, Rachael Rollins urging to take action against those responsible in Saturday evening's shooting.

“We are going to be prosecuting people that have guns," said Rollins. "You will be sent away, and there will be no recourse for you.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information.

