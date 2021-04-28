Local

Grandparents Who Died in Vt. Creek Drowned Accidentally, Police Say

Vermont State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in Lewis Creek in Charlotte

Two grandparents who were found dead in a Vermont creek drowned accidentally, according to investigators.

Martha Illick, 70, and Terrence Dinnan, 71, both of Charlotte, were found dead last week after the boat they were in with their 3-year-old son capsized in Lewis Creek. The boy survived.

State police said Wednesday that Illick and Dinnan died accidentally from cold water immersion/drowning.

Fishermen reported the bodies to police at about 12:30 p.m. last Monday in the creek near Spear Street. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the boy had been wearing a life vest when the boat overturned. He was able to make it to shore and was found in a vehicle outside of the nearby home of his grandparents after a brief search.

The adults were not wearing vests, according to police.

