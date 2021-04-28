Grandparents Who Died in Vt. Creek Drowned Accidentally, Police Say

Two grandparents who were found dead in a Vermont creek drowned accidentally, according to investigators.
Martha Illick, 70, and Terrence Dinnan, 71, both of Charlotte, were found dead last week after the boat they were in with their 3-year-old son capsized in Lewis Creek. The boy survived.
State police said Wednesday that Illick and Dinnan died accidentally from cold water immersion/drowning.
Fishermen reported the bodies to police at about 12:30 p.m. last Monday in the creek near Spear Street. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the boy had been wearing a life vest when the boat overturned. He was able to make it to shore and was found in a vehicle outside of the nearby home of his grandparents after a brief search.
The adults were not wearing vests, according to police.