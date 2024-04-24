Grasshopper Vegan Restaurant in Allston is closing

Grasshopper first opened 27 years ago, offering meatless takes on Asian fare, including a variety of Chinese and Southeast Asian dishes

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A file photo of chairs stacked on a table at a closed restaurant.
Getty Images, File

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An Asian dining spot that features vegan food is shutting down, though it could be reborn in a new space.

According to multiple sources, including a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Grasshopper Vegan Restaurant in Allston is getting ready to close, with a note on the N Beacon Street eatery saying, "Due to leasing disagreements Grasshopper Vegan will be ceasing operations on May 29, 2024." Another note mentions something about following their Facebook page for a reopening location and date, but no details have been given on that as of yet.

Grasshopper first opened 27 years ago, offering meatless takes on Asian fare, including a variety of Chinese and Southeast Asian dishes.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The address for Grasshopper Vegan Restaurant 1 N Beacon Street, Allston, MA, 02134. 

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

Marshfield 32 mins ago

Marshfield reportedly rejects rezoning for MBTA housing law; AG reacts

Rhode Island 37 mins ago

Girl, 10, hit by car in RI while in crosswalk, police say

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us