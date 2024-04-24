Grasshopper Vegan Restaurant in Allston is closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An Asian dining spot that features vegan food is shutting down, though it could be reborn in a new space.

According to multiple sources, including a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Grasshopper Vegan Restaurant in Allston is getting ready to close, with a note on the N Beacon Street eatery saying, "Due to leasing disagreements Grasshopper Vegan will be ceasing operations on May 29, 2024." Another note mentions something about following their Facebook page for a reopening location and date, but no details have been given on that as of yet.

Grasshopper first opened 27 years ago, offering meatless takes on Asian fare, including a variety of Chinese and Southeast Asian dishes.

The address for Grasshopper Vegan Restaurant 1 N Beacon Street, Allston, MA, 02134.

