Local

United States Postal Service

‘Grave Concerns': Mass. Politicians React to U.S.P.S. Cuts in Boston, Brockton

“I think that there is a conspiracy between Donald Trump and the postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, to steal this election,” Sen. Ed Markey said. 

By Mike Manzoni

NBC Universal, Inc.

The United States Postal Service plans to get rid of hundreds of pieces of letter-sorting equipment at facilities across the country, including two in Massachusetts, and has also warned the state that it may not be able to return mail-in ballots in time to be counted for the presidential election, according to an internal Postal Service document and a letter obtained by NBC News. 

The document, which was created in May, lists the agency’s processing and distribution centers in both Boston and Brockton as being slated for cuts. 

In addition, a letter sent by the Postal Service’s top attorney to Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin on July 30 warned that there is a “significant risk,” that the agency might not be able to return mail-in ballots in time to be counted. 

More on the U.S.P.S. and Mail-in Voting

U.S. Postal Service 7 hours ago

US Postal Service Warns Numerous States That Mail-In Ballots May Be Delivered Too Late

Donald Trump 12 hours ago

Trump Admits He's Blocking Postal Cash to Stop Mail-in Votes

Democratic members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation said Friday that the cuts to the Postal Service threaten the election. 

“I think that there is a conspiracy between Donald Trump and the postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, to steal this election,” said Sen. Ed Markey. 

Congressman Joe Kennedy III, who is vying to replace Sen. Markey, echoed those concerns. 

“I’ve got grave concerns as to what the intent and the effect behind this decision is,” he said. 

In a statement to NBC10 Boston, the Postal Service said: “The Postal Service routinely moves equipment around its network as necessary to match changing mail and package volumes. Package volume is up, but mail volume continues to decline.”

President Trump, who has opposed billions of dollars in additional funding for the cash-strapped agency, has said he fears that mail-in voting could lead to voter fraud, something experts noted is extremely rare.

The president, however, indicated on Friday that he would agree to additional funding for the Postal Service if Democrats give him an acceptable coronavirus relief bill to sign.

United States Postal Service and the Election

Mail-in Voting Aug 9

Postal Service Emerges as Flash Point Heading Into Election

Mail-in Voting Aug 8

Vote-By-Mail Worries: A ‘Leaky Pipeline' in Many States

This article tagged under:

United States Postal ServiceMassachusettsMail-in VotingUSPS
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us