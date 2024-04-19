New beer hall is slated to open in Medford this summer

A new spot to enjoy local beer, gather with friends and listen to live music is gearing up to open in Medford, Massachusetts.

The Great American Beer Hall is under construction on Mystic Avenue and is slated to open up this summer. The venue will feature a 17,000-square-foot, tap-room-style beer hall, an outdoor beer garden, games, unique pizzas and views of the Boston skyline.

"We are focused on the craft beer movement that is happening in New England, in this region," one of the owners, Brian Zarthar said. "And realistically, 10 years ago, we probably couldn’t have done this because a lot of these breweries didn’t exist yet."

Craft beer from New England breweries will be available, as well as cocktails, wine and non-alcoholic options.

Zarthar's family has a long history with the Mystic Avenue area, and he's hoping the new business will give the stretch momentum to reinvent itself.

"I'm excited to open and see what happens to this area because I think this is going to transform Mystic Ave almost overnight," Zarthar said. "After we open I see housing, high end restaurants, shopping. There's this beautiful street, Mystic Ave that has so much potential, and I would love it to be this corridor into Boston."

The space will also host private events. The goal is to open mid-July.