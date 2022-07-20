‘Great Opportunity': 100-Year-Old Golfer, Son Play at Winchester Country Club

Out on the putting green, 100 year-old Bill Locke was getting in some last-minute practice before playing 18 holes Wednesday afternoon.

"Great day," he said. "Great opportunity."

Bill and his son, Tim Locke, are playing in the annual father-son invitational at the Winchester Country Club.

"We'll give it a try and hope the putting holds up," said Bill Locke.

They've played in the event multiple times over the decades, but as time passes, each tourney becomes more meaningful.

"Obviously, it's really special," said Tim Locke. "Not too many people get this opportunity."

One thing to battle is the sweltering heat.

"Today, 18's going to be a bit of a challenge, but I think I'll do alright," said Bill Locke. "All we want to do is break 100."

Bill Locke says he's often asked his secret to success.

"I didn't do anything special," he said. "I don't eat well."

His advice is pretty simple.

"All I can recommend if you want to try to get to here, just wake up every morning," he said. "That's all you have to do, it's really very simple, just wake up and get out of bed, that's the way it goes."