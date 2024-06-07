‘Great progress' being made on Cape Cod bridge replacement project

Summer has arrived on Cape Cod, making this a busy time for both the Bourne and Sagamore bridges. The state’s expecting approval of a billion dollar federal grant in the next few weeks to start replacing the iconic structures.

”The bridges are nostalgic for a lot of people. I think safety wise, though, it’s going to be great,” one woman said.

The Sagamore Bridge is one of the gateways to the Cape, nearly 90 years and hopefully on the verge of getting the money to be replaced.

”The Cape Cod Canal splits our town and so these bridges are essential for school children, public safety,” Mary Jane Mastrangelo, of the Bourne Select Board, said.

Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman William Keating met with state transportation officials Friday for an update on reconstruction of the aging bridges, especially the Sagamore. Half of the $2 billion needed for the project has been approved. The other half is expected from the federal government in the coming weeks.

”Clearly, we are making great progress, the plans are exciting and the community is on board," Markey said.

Twin arch bridges will be replace the existing ones, with three separate lanes for traffic going on and off the Cape. It will be built off site, shipped in on barges and assembled over the canal.

”It’s really built for these bigger span bridges. It also happens to be the most economical bridge type for this kind of a span and it looks great," Markey said.

The new Sagamore Bridge is expected to be completed in 2034. Ideally the Bourne Bridge would be finished a year and a half later. Replacing the Bourne will cost another $2 billon, financing that has yet to be secured.

"We’re approaching this project, taking gigantic amounts of money when we can get it, as we get it,” Keating said.

It’ll be another 10 years before the Sagamore is replaced. And while it has been called obsolete, state transportation official say it’s perfectly safe.