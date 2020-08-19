Great Scott Eyeing Former Pizzeria Regina Space in Allston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

In June, it was reported that an iconic music club that had closed down could be returning to its space, only to find out that the space would apparently go to another tenant.

Now we have learned that there is a chance the club could be reborn in a former restaurant space with a good amount of room.



According to an article from Vanyaland, Great Scott's booking agent Carl Lavin--who has been working with the Salem-based investment platform Mainvest--is looking at opening the club in the Pizzeria Regina space on Cambridge Street in Allston, not too far from Great Scott's old space on Commonwealth Avenue. In the article, Lavin says (via the Mainvest fundraising page) the following:

We have located the perfect location to relocate the Great Scott amidst the craziness of 2020....I'm proud to say that we've entered into negotiations with the landlord of the former location of Pizzeria Regina, whose roots and passion for Allston have proven undeniable over the years....Additionally, we've been working with a well-known locally-owned pizzeria to partner on the location so that Great Scott will be able to work to reopen as a loyal Allstonian hub for the arts and watering hole and before Phase 4 of reopening, to help secure our long-term success.

Great Scott in Allston Has Closed for Good

Could Great Scott in Allston Be Returning?

Great Scott Space in Allston to Go to Another Tenant

Pizzeria Regina in Allston Is Closing for Good

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)